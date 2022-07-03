Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Up 92.9% in June

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN IAF opened at $4.64 on Friday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $6.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

