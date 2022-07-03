Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Down to $19.47

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.47, but opened at $18.92. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 4,710 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

