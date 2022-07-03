Absher Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.64.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

