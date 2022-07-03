Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $12.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $678.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.95. Accolade has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $55.47.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 97.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Accolade by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,820 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Accolade by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 861,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 670.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 440,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Accolade by 977.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 434,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

