Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Up 16.6%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 28,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,495,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
ACCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $678.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 97.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Accolade by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after purchasing an additional 675,881 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.
About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accolade (ACCD)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.