Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Up 16.6%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 28,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,495,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $678.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 97.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Accolade by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after purchasing an additional 675,881 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

