Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.47.

ACCYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accor from €37.50 ($39.89) to €38.00 ($40.43) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Accor from €35.50 ($37.77) to €36.40 ($38.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Accor alerts:

Shares of ACCYY opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. Accor has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.