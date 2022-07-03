Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,199,000 after buying an additional 295,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,035,000 after buying an additional 1,319,227 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Shares of ATVI opened at $78.57 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $95.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

