ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Trading Up 9.1%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.67. Approximately 2,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 213,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $588.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $46.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a negative net margin of 242.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

