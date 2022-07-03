Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.15. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.71.
Advaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.