Advisor Resource Council Sells 23,917 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,917 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

