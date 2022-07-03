Advisor Resource Council Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.10. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

