AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 164 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,884,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,377,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average of $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.