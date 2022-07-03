AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,207 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 109,264 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,786,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 645,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,111,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter.

VDE opened at $100.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.77. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

