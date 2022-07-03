AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 18,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

NYSE SPG opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

