AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 456.7% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 62,080 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 37,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.