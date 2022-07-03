AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,949 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,219 shares of company stock valued at $586,615. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

