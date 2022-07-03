AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 131.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Upstart by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Upstart by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Upstart by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,050 shares of company stock worth $7,845,894. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.46.

UPST opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.23. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

