Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) versus Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Head to Head Contrast

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC – Get Rating) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Aeon Global Health alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aeon Global Health and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeon Global Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Sera Prognostics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sera Prognostics has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 994.67%.

Profitability

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A Sera Prognostics -38,185.05% -58.37% -30.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Sera Prognostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeon Global Health $12.93 million 0.00 -$7.97 million N/A N/A Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 652.72 -$35.01 million ($4.37) -0.39

Aeon Global Health has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aeon Global Health beats Sera Prognostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeon Global Health (Get Rating)

AEON Global Health Corp. is a growth oriented provider of personalized, actionable medical informatics, and telemedicine. It offers a comprehensive menu of diagnostic and laboratory developed assays, as well as interpretive data for a range of inherited conditions. The company was founded by Hanif A. Roshan and Shawn Desai in August 1985 and is headquartered in Gainesville, GA.

About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeon Global Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeon Global Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.