AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Rating Increased to Overweight at Alembic Global Advisors

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $103.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $85.91 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,862.71 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

