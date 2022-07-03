Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AC. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz bought 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,444.20.

AC stock opened at C$16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$15.58 and a 52 week high of C$27.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.01. The firm has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.63) by C($0.88). The company had revenue of C$2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

