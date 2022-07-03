Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 556 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 791,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

NYSE:VZ opened at $51.64 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

