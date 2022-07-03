Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Short Interest Update

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $21.13 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.93% and a negative net margin of 72.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $30,030.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,875.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,879 shares of company stock worth $56,258 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,011,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 162,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 42,235 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $15,462,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 474,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $13,102,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

