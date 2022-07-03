Alfred Lee Finley Acquires 50,000 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alfred Lee Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 29,086 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $29,376.86.

On Thursday, May 5th, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 10,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 110,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

