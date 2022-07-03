Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $219.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.76.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

