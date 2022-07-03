Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Albert D Mason Inc.’s Largest Position

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,270.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,568.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $27,991,403. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

