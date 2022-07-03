Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,270.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,568.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,804 shares of company stock worth $27,991,403 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

