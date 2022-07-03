Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $27,991,403. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,270.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,568.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

