Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,270.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2,568.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $27,991,403. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

