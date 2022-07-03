Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $27,991,403. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,270.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,568.66.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

