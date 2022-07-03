Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is South Shore Capital Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.0% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,277.59.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,261.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,563.01.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

