Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,261.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,563.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,277.59.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

