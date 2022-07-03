Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $1,773,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,261.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,563.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,277.59.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.