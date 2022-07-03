Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 146.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,277.59.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,261.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,563.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

