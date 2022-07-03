Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $119,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,261.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2,563.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.