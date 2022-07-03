Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAMC opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.17. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $18.70.

About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

