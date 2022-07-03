Amarillo National Bank Sells 359 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 42,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

