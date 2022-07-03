Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 157,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,136,153 shares.The stock last traded at $1.33 and had previously closed at $1.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRN. Northland Securities lowered shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $571.69 million, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Amarin by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after buying an additional 10,750,000 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth $6,659,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 65.4% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,000 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $1,505,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amarin by 82.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 349,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

