Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.49

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.49 and last traded at $65.60, with a volume of 924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

Get Ambarella alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $172,846.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 903,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,843,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.