American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Up 34.8% in June

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 845,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

NYSE AAT opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $340,047.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,009,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,059,709.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $329,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,619 shares in the company, valued at $67,354,231.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 110,811 shares of company stock worth $3,622,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.