American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AEPT opened at $0.12 on Friday. American Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

