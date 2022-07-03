American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:AEPT opened at $0.12 on Friday. American Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
About American Energy Partners (Get Rating)
