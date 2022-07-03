American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,261.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,563.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

