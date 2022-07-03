AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 173.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

Shares of AME opened at $111.46 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.