Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Lowered to $73.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $80.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APH. Cowen decreased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.