Analyzing First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) and M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and M&F Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares 24.32% 11.70% 1.23% M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Mid Bancshares and M&F Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Mid Bancshares pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and M&F Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares $252.78 million 2.93 $51.49 million $3.48 10.42 M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats M&F Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. It operates through a network of 52 banking centers in Illinois and 14 offices in Missouri, as well as a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer loans, as well as ATM services. It operates seven branch offices in Durham, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

