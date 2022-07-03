Analyzing Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

This table compares Gamida Cell and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -205.58% -58.85% Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -162.88% -89.29%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gamida Cell and Taysha Gene Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 6 0 3.00 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 11 0 3.00

Gamida Cell presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 695.02%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus target price of $29.55, indicating a potential upside of 756.39%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Gamida Cell.

Volatility and Risk

Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gamida Cell and Taysha Gene Therapies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$89.79 million ($1.43) -1.22 Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$174.52 million ($5.07) -0.68

Gamida Cell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats Gamida Cell on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamida Cell (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, a natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/II studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. In addition, the company is developing NK cell pipeline comprising GDA-301, GDA-401, GDA-501, and GDA-601 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.