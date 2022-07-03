Analyzing Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) & LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Great Portland Estates and LXP Industrial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 3 3 0 2.50 LXP Industrial Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40

Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus target price of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 47.14%. LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 37.29%. Given Great Portland Estates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than LXP Industrial Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Portland Estates and LXP Industrial Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LXP Industrial Trust $344.00 million 9.02 $382.65 million $1.21 8.91

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Volatility and Risk

Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Portland Estates and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A LXP Industrial Trust 106.18% 16.80% 9.14%

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

