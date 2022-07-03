Analyzing SES AI (NYSE:SES) & Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get SES AI alerts:

27.5% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SES AI and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -33.99% -8.36% Sunworks -23.79% -40.54% -28.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SES AI and Sunworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sunworks has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 254.84%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than SES AI.

Volatility & Risk

SES AI has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SES AI and Sunworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A Sunworks $101.15 million 0.50 -$26.63 million ($1.06) -1.46

SES AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks.

Summary

SES AI beats Sunworks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SES AI Company Profile (Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sunworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.