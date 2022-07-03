Analyzing Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Vitru has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vitru and American Public Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $116.98 million 3.46 $13.09 million $0.56 30.98 American Public Education $418.80 million 0.72 $17.75 million $0.80 20.06

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Vitru. American Public Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 10.96% 8.79% 5.55% American Public Education 3.09% 2.92% 1.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of American Public Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vitru and American Public Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Public Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vitru currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.33%. American Public Education has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.73%. Given Vitru’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vitru is more favorable than American Public Education.

About Vitru (Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

About American Public Education (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

