Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($88.30) to €72.00 ($76.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.83) to €65.00 ($69.15) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

