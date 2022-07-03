Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.90.
Several analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($88.30) to €72.00 ($76.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.83) to €65.00 ($69.15) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of BUD stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.