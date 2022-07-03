ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $255,302,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after buying an additional 209,554 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $77,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,559,000 after buying an additional 135,821 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,072,000 after buying an additional 133,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $240.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.93.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

